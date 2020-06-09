Public banned from using walking track on Race Course Road

Coimbatore

09 June 2020 22:11 IST

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani on Tuesday banned the public from using the walking track on Race Course Road for walking or doing exercises.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Collector said that several precautionary measures have been taken in the district to control the spread of COVID-19. The public are advised to use masks when them come out, not to gather at public places unnecessarily, and to maintain physical distancing.

A large number of people come to the walking track for walking and doing exercises. They come from different areas and do not maintain physical distancing. Many do not wear masks too and there is a threat of spread of the disease. Hence, it has been decided to ban the public from using the walking track. If anyone is found violating the ban, stringent action will be taken, Mr. Rajamani warned.

Following the orders of the Collector, notice boards were put up on the walking track and teams of officials from the police, district administration, and Coimbatore Corporation warned the public not to use the track.