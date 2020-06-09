Coimbatore

Public banned from using walking track on Race Course Road

A board has been put up on the walking track at Race Course area in Coimbatore on Tuesday banning walkers from using the track till the lockdown is lifted completely.

A board has been put up on the walking track at Race Course area in Coimbatore on Tuesday banning walkers from using the track till the lockdown is lifted completely.   | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani on Tuesday banned the public from using the walking track on Race Course Road for walking or doing exercises.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Collector said that several precautionary measures have been taken in the district to control the spread of COVID-19. The public are advised to use masks when them come out, not to gather at public places unnecessarily, and to maintain physical distancing.

A large number of people come to the walking track for walking and doing exercises. They come from different areas and do not maintain physical distancing. Many do not wear masks too and there is a threat of spread of the disease. Hence, it has been decided to ban the public from using the walking track. If anyone is found violating the ban, stringent action will be taken, Mr. Rajamani warned.

Following the orders of the Collector, notice boards were put up on the walking track and teams of officials from the police, district administration, and Coimbatore Corporation warned the public not to use the track.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 10:12:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/public-banned-from-using-walking-track-on-race-course-road/article31789772.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY