Public asked to send grievance petitions before August 16

The Committee of Petitions of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be meeting shortly in the district and hence petitions related to grievances can be sent to the Chairman, Committee of Petitions, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Chennai 600-009 before August 16.

A press release from the Collectorate said that individuals, associations or institutions who wish to prefer petitions relating to redressal of public grievances can send petitions in Tamil (five copies) duly signed by the petitioner with date to the above address. The release said that petitions should be in respectful and temperate language and petitions may relate to public grievance which is pending for many years with the government departments without being redressed. A petition should contain only one grievance and it should relate to only one department and must relate to a matter of general public importance.

The release said that petitions should not relate to the following subjects, individual or private grievances, matters pending before any court of law or tribunal, seeking employment opportunity, old age pension, assignment of pattas and government free schemes, bank loan or employment loan and request for transfer and redressal of grievances by government servants. The Committee will consider such petitions which are within the ambit of the assembly rules. When the Committee meets at Erode, factual position will also be ascertained from the officials concerned, who will participate during the deliberations in front of the petitioners. The Collectorate will send separate communication of the committee meeting directly to the petitioners concerned in due course, the release added.