Public asked to lodge complaints against sale of illicit, spurious liquor in Erode district

May 31, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - ERODE

The district administration has asked the residents of Erode to lodge complaints against the sale of illicit and spurious liquor, to prevent hooch tragedy.

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, who chaired a district coordination meeting at the Collectorate, said that cases were registered against persons involved in sale of illicit liquor in the district. He sought stringent action against persons involved in the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor and ordered the officials to act immediately if they received tip-off or complaints. He said that people could lodge complaints at the State level toll-free number ‘10581’ and the Prohibition Enforcement Wing’s number 9429-00373, which is under the supervision of the Deputy Superintendent of Police. “The details of the complainants will be kept confidential,” he said.

The Collector said that monitoring has been intensified at Varapalayam, Rayapalayam, Kadathur and Nambiyur in the district. He said that 122 cases were registered against persons for selling liquor in Tasmac shops beyond the permissible time, and seven cases were registered against persons for bringing in liquor from other States. “While cases were registered against 129 persons, 25 were arrested and sent to prison,” he added.

District Revenue Officer C. Santhoshini Chandra, Assistant Collector (Training) Ponmani, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendran, DSP Arumugam, officials from Prohibition Enforcement Wing and Tasmac, Revenue and Forest Department officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.