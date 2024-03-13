Public art as a catalyst for community: The story of Coimbatore’s Ukkadam Art District

March 13, 2024 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

February in Coimbatore has seldom been hotter. Summer has arrived significantly earlier than its ETA (usually mid-March). Most residents of the Pullukadu Housing Unit, understandably, stay indoors. Even the animals of the neighbourhood avoid the sweltering sun. A stray dog rests before Block 19’s shade with her pup jumping around. A calm cat sits beside them, looking into the distance as if in meditation. An ice cream truck passes by, trying to make hay while the sun shines. More refreshing than ice creams, however, is the facade of Block 19, fully adorned with a magnificent mural representing the neighbourhood food and animals.

Singaporean artist Yip Yew Chong has painted on the wall a crisp dosa, a steaming glass of tea, a banana leaf with typical Coimbatore breakfast items, a furry cat climbing onto the leaf, a gentle goat, a pigeon flying, and a pani puri seller. Tamil text reads, ‘Vaanga Saapidalam’ (Come, let’s eat). The mural is a nod to the neighbourhood’s culinary tradition and communal warmth.

Block 19 is one of the three buildings that became canvases for the fourth edition of the Ukkadam Art District, a project initiated by St+art India Foundation with the support of Asian Paints, in collaboration with Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC).

Ukkadam is one of the three ‘art districts’ of St+art in Tamil Nadu and one of their seven in India. It began in 2020 with four murals. Now, the neighbourhood has 18 building-sized paintings. This year’s additions include Yip’s ‘Come let’s eat’, Spanish artist Jofre Oliveras’s poignant ‘Communion’, which explores the dynamics of power and community through therapeutic healing, and Indian artist Jayesh Sachdev’s colourful ‘Utopian Ukkadam’, which juxtaposes tradition and modernity.

“The concept behind the Art District was centred around making art accessible to everyone, particularly those who might not typically visit museums or galleries,” says Kanchan Rana, Project Lead - Creative at St+art India Foundation. “Our goal is to transform public spaces into open-air galleries where the art is inclusive and engaging for all community members, including those from less privileged backgrounds, such as government housing colonies and areas recognised for their socio-economic challenges.”

A sense of community

The murals of the inaugural edition focused on the local populace. The following year was about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 edition highlighted the ecological importance of the city’s wetlands. This time, the theme, according to Kanchan, is community. “It underlines the project’s commitment to nurturing a space where art and daily life intersect, fostering a sense of belonging and shared ownership among residents,” she adds.

The sense of belonging was not just among the residents; it was also felt by the artists who worked on the murals in the Pullukadu Housing Unit for a fortnight.

“The warmth and receptivity of the people there were evident when many came to view the mural, engage in conversations, and share their perspectives with me. It was also a pleasure to encounter and interact with numerous local artists, which enriched my visit further. This sense of community and openness to art and dialogue in South India has left a lasting impression on me,” says Jofre.

Though Jayesh is not as distanced from South Indian culture as the Spaniard is, he still had to cross the language barrier (for he didn’t know Tamil). But crossing that, he says, was exciting and amusing. “Having the local community kids partake in a workshop with me to paint the murals was very fulfilling and enjoyable. I enjoyed the local commute on scooters and discovering the city and its local eateries. We had conversations with the locals while we were on the lifts painting, and the locals on their respective building floors spoke to us,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Yip was fascinated by noting the similarities and differences between the Tamil cultures of Ukkadam and Singapore.

“My familiarity extends to enjoying similar foods like roti and dosa, which you get in Singapore. However, my visit to the origin of these cultural elements in India has been a reflective journey, offering a deeper understanding of the culture that’s part of my Singaporean identity. It was like kind of getting to the roots of what I’ve always known as part of my own diverse cultural landscape. Because of my familiarity with this culture, painting the mural was easy.”

Power of art

The murals are a thing of beauty for the residents of the Pullukadu Housing Unit. But they are also acting as a catalyst for community transformation. At least, according to a few residents.

Abu Thahir, a tailor, says, “The paintings reflect our daily lives and occupations. They draw outsiders’ attention, encouraging visits not just to view the murals but to engage with us directly. This increased visibility has led to improved cleanliness and maintenance within the neighbourhood. So, the murals have made a positive change for us.”

Aravind, who works for the Life Insurance Corporation, wishes the murals will enrich their lives as much as it does their surroundings. “Before they were there, people outside hardly noticed our neighbourhood. Now, it hosts art competitions and attracts visits from politicians and cinema celebrities. However, while art has brought attention, it’s not a cure-all; I’m hopeful it’ll lead to tangible improvements in our community’s facilities and livelihoods,” he says.

“The murals have inspired the children in our area, with some even featured on the murals themselves, encouraging them to explore art. Using leftover paints, they’ve creatively adorned a compound wall,” Shivanya, another resident, adds.

This, perhaps, is the most significant impact of the murals because, in the words of American humorist Kurt Vonnegut, “The arts are not a way to make a living. They are a very human way of making life more bearable. Practicing an art, no matter how well or badly, is a way to make your soul grow.”