Public and traders in Erode warned against carrying cash without valid documents

January 25, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ERODE

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni has cautioned the public, traders, businessmen, farmers and other individuals to have valid documents, if they are carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles, liquor bottles and gifts worth ₹10,000.

In a release, he said that unexplained cash or gift items beyond the permitted limit will be seized and will be released only after producing valid documents. “In such cases, the public or traders can appeal to the committee functioning at the Collectorate”, he added.

The committee comprises three members, Additional Collector (Development) / Project Officer of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Expenditure Monitoring Officer in-charge/District Collector’s Personal Assistant (Accounts), and Erode District Treasury Officer. The committee, after ensuring that no First Information Record (FIR) has been registered, will conduct an inquiry to confirm that the seized cash or items have nothing to do with the elections. Also, the committee will ensure that the seized cash or items does not belong to any political party or candidates and will release the seized cash or gift items.

The release said that persons whose cash or gift items were seized can contact the committee in-charge officer at the toll free number 1800-425-0424 and get their problem redressed.