Public advised to observe eco-friendly Vinayaka Chathurthi in Coimbatore

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati has issued guidelines for celebrating Vinayaka Chathurthi in an eco-friendly manner. The public are encouraged to adhere to these guidelines to safeguard water bodies and promote sustainable practices.

The guidelines stipulate that only idols made from natural, biodegradable materials such as traditional clay, are permitted for immersion. Idols made from Plaster of Paris (PoP), plastic or polystyrene are strictly prohibited. Additionally, eco-friendly materials such as dried flowers and natural resins should be used for decorations for idols and pandals. The use of single-use plastics and polystyrene is forbidden.

For painting idols, the use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes and oil paints is banned. Instead, eco-friendly water-based, biodegradable, and non-toxic natural dyes should be used. Washable and removable decorative clothes made from natural materials are recommended, replacing disposable materials that contain harmful chemicals.

Idol immersion should only occur in locations designated by the district administration. The public are urged to avoid immersing idols in unauthorised water bodies.

The guidelines also emphasise responsible waste management. The use of biodegradable or reusable plates and glasses for prasadam distribution is encouraged, while single-use plastics should be avoided. Eco-friendly lighting options such as LED bulbs are preferred over filament bulbs, and efforts should be made to store and reuse decorations for future celebrations.

