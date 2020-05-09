Public advised to exercise caution while handling biomedical waste

The district administration has advised public to exercise caution while handling biomedical waste of persons in home quarantine or from quarantine facilities here.

In a release, District Collector S.A. Raman said that public should follow strict measures while handling, transporting and disposing biomedical waste of quarantined and COVID-19 affected persons.

Mr. Raman said that biomedical waste generated from quarantine centres should be collected separately in yellow coloured bags which is suitable for biomedical waste collection and it should be handed over to authorised waste collectors here.

Paper bags

Officials have also been advised to keep gloves, masks used by persons in home quarantine and others here in a paper bags for at least 72 hours before disposal. Public have also been advised to cut the masks prior to disposal to prevent reuse.

Public have been advised to not to mix or store COVID-19 waste with other wastes and avoid exposure or contact with COVID-19 waste without proper PPE. Mr. Raman said that persons showing COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to work here. As on Friday, there are 11 containment zones in the district, according to health officials. Corporation officials said that sanitary workers in containment zones are provided with PPE kits and residents here have been advised to provide biomedical waste separately.

Corporation officials said that biomedical waste collected from its limits are handed over to authorised agency for processing.

The Corporation has also placed separate boxes at its zonal offices and public places here for collection of masks and gloves discarded by the public.

Till date, the Corporation collected about 350 kg of biomedical waste and handed over to authorised agencies for processing.