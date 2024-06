The public have been advised not to visit Isha Yoga Centre on June 27 as the authorities there plan to take up annual maintenance of Dhyanalingam and Aadi Yogi on that day.

A press release from Isha said regular visit of devotees will be permitted from June 28. Isha Yoga Centre takes up maintenance of the Dhyanalingam and Aadi Yogi premises for a day every year.

