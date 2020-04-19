Public advised not to feed monkeys along ghat road

The Forest Department has advised the public not to feed monkeys and other animals along Yercaud Ghat Road.

The department has been discouraging the public from throwing food packets and fruits to monkeys and other animals along the ghat road. Following lockdown, the department noticed that a few persons were distributing fruits to monkeys along ghat road.

District Forest Officer A.Periasamy said that though it seemed like a kind gesture, feeding wild animals could lead to road kills, and affected their health.

He said that feeding monkeys also affected their basic habit of foraging for food. During lockdown, as the public movement was less on ghat road, these animals would return to forests in search of food and it would rehabilitate.

Mr. Periasamy said that caution needed during this period to ensure that animals did not get affected by COVID-19. “If the person providing food has contracted the virus and if its spreads to animals, it will lead to a dangerous situation. Also, the public should not get affected with any zoonotic diseases,” he said.

Mr. Periasamy said that awareness boards would be placed along ghat road.