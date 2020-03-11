Public advised not to feed animals along Yercaud Ghat Road

Monkeys on the concrete barriers along Yercaud Ghat Road in Salem.

SALEM

11 March 2020 23:51 IST

Forest Dept. to step up awareness among tourists to prevent roadkill

The Forest Department is planning to step up awareness among the public to stop feeding animals along Yercaud Ghat Road, to prevent roadkill.

With summer holidays just a month away, tourists in large numbers are expected to visit Yercaud this year and the forest department is planning to educate and create awareness among the tourists about the harms of feeding animals along the ghat road.

While feeding animals along ghat road is often seen as a compassionate act, the main side-effect is roadkill, forest officials said. According to officials, some food items could also endanger the wild animals.

District Forest Officer A. Periasamy said, “public must realise that it is wrong to feed wild animals. The animals, expecting food, run behind moving vehicles and get killed by oncoming vehicles. Recently, a monkey died in a roadkill on Yercaud Ghat Road. If the animals get used to feeding, it will affect their basic instinct of going in search of food. It has come to our notice that some animal lovers indulged in giving food to animals along Ghat Road and we have advised them against doing it. If the animal gets acquainted with the persons, it might move towards the road on sighting them and it could lead to roadkill,” he said. The Forest Department is planning to install awareness boards along the ghat road and also distribute pamphlets to tourists.