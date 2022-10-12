Public Accounts Committee tours through Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI
October 12, 2022 23:18 IST

Public Accounts Committee of the State Assembly led by its Chairman K. Selvaperunthagai inspected the government horticulture farm at Jeenur in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Public Accounts Committee led by its chairman K.Selvaperunthagai toured through the district and inspected various points before a review meeting here on Wednesday.

The Committee visited Denkanikottai government hospital and inspected the infrastructure. The hospital with high patient load from remote villages of Anchetty and Bettamugilalam was facing infrastructural strain. The Committee assured of upgrading the infrastructure of the hospital. Earlier, the chairman enquired on the medicine stock and doctor availability to meet the patient inflow.

Earlier, Mr.Selvaperunthagai visited Titan Industries, where the Committee members were given a tour through the facility.

The Committee also inspected the Government Horticulture Farm in Jeenur, where the production cycle of vegetables and flowers was witnessed by the members. The export process of vegetables and flowers was also explained to the Committee.

Later, a review meeting presided over by Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy was held at the Collectorate. 

