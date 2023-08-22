HamberMenu
Public Accounts Committee reviews projects in Krishnagiri

August 22, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Public Accounts Committee inspecting the works on the Emnekolputhur canal project in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

Members of the Public Accounts Committee inspecting the works on the Emnekolputhur canal project in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Public Accounts Committee under its chairperson K.Selvaperunthagai inspected various facilities, projects and joint venture undertakings in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

The Committee inspected the works on the ₹187.77 crore irrigation canal project at Ennekolputhur checkdam, where a new canal to harvest runoff water from Thenpennai river is under implementation.  The scheme envisions filling of 26 lakes in Krishnagiri, and seven lakes and a dam in Dharmapuri and help irrigation 23 villages and 3,408 acres. 

Earlier, the Committee also inspected the Ola Electric Vehicle factory in Pochampall; and a footwear manufacturing unit. The Committee members inspected the Government Adidravidar Welfare hostel at Nagarasampatty and interacted with the students on the quality of education, food, and hostel facilitie

The Committee also inspected the KRP Dam Government Higher Secondary School, and examined the students attendance register, teachers strength, the learning and teaching abilities, the students pass percentage in SSLC and Plus Two boards, school drop-out rate, and queried on the interventions for school retention. 

Collector K.M.Sarayu was present.

