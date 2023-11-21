ADVERTISEMENT

Public Accounts Committee inspects scheme works in Salem

November 21, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Public Accounts Committee inspected various scheme works in Salem district on Tuesday.

The committee, led by its chairman K. Selvaperunthagai, inspected a ration shop, Anna Park, Lake Park, a government higher secondary school, and the Adi Dravidar Welfare students hostel at Yercaud and interacted with students and the public. Later, the committee inspected a house constructed under the Housing for All Scheme at Kondappanaickenpatti. After that, the committee inspected Sarada College for Women and the railway overbridge works at Mulluvadi Gate. In the evening, the committee conducted a review meeting with all department heads and instructed them to complete the scheme work at a stipulated time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US