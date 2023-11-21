Public Accounts Committee inspects scheme works in Salem

November 21, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Salem

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Public Accounts Committee inspected various scheme works in Salem district on Tuesday.

The committee, led by its chairman K. Selvaperunthagai, inspected a ration shop, Anna Park, Lake Park, a government higher secondary school, and the Adi Dravidar Welfare students hostel at Yercaud and interacted with students and the public. Later, the committee inspected a house constructed under the Housing for All Scheme at Kondappanaickenpatti. After that, the committee inspected Sarada College for Women and the railway overbridge works at Mulluvadi Gate. In the evening, the committee conducted a review meeting with all department heads and instructed them to complete the scheme work at a stipulated time.

