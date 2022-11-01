Public Accounts Committee inspects Salem Prison

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 21:06 IST

Members of the public accounts committee of the State Legislative Assembly inspecting the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation warehouse at Meyyanur in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Public Accounts Committee of the Legislative Assembly, headed by its chairman K. Selvaperunthagai, inspected various places, including Salem Central Prison, warehouse, and Periyar University on Tuesday.

The committee inspected the mobile phone jammer installed in the prison and inquired with the prison officials about the functioning of the jammer. The panel members visited Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and inspected the lab and the availability of medicines in the hospital.

Later, the committee inspected the warehouse at Meyyanur and inspected the quality of rice, dhal, sugar, and wheat which were supplied from the warehouse to ration shops. They also inspected the Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel at Karuppur. The panel later visited Salem Periyar University.

The Committee conducted a review meeting at the Salem Collectorate with the heads of all the departments. During the inspection, committee members S. Gandhi Rajan (Vedasandur), Poondi K. Kalaivanan (Tiruvarur), K. Marimuthu (Thiruthuraipoondi), M. Rajamuthu (Veerapandi) and T. Velmurugan (Panruti) were present.

Likewise, District Collector S. Karmegam, MLAs R. Rajendran, S. Sathasivam, City Mayor A. Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan, Additional Collector (development) C. Balachandar, District Revenue officer Dr. P. Menaha, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj and concerned department officials accompanied the committee.

