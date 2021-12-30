Coimbatore

PU staff held on graft charge

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested the office driver of Puduchatram Panchayat Union in Rasipuram taluk for demanding and accepting ₹1,000 from a farmer here on Wednesday.

Selvam (45) of Navamani Panchayat wanted to drill a borewell in his farmland and came to the union office to meet the Block Development Officer. Prabakaran (50), the driver, told him that he would obtain a no-objection certificate from the officer and demanded ₹1,000. Mr. Selvam alerted the DVAC officials.

On Wednesday, when the farmer handed over the money, the officials caught Prabakaran red-handed. Further inquiry is on.


