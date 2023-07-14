ADVERTISEMENT

PU councillor threatens self-immolation during council meeting in Salem

July 14, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A woman panchayat union councillor belonging to the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) on Thursday threatened self-immolation for not removing encroachment.

Panchayat Union chairman Rajendran presided over the council meeting held at Omalur. Speaking at the meeting, councillor of Ward 18 C. Pappa said that for the past two years they were asking the officials to remove the encroachment on the library land at Pachinampatti. But, the officials had not taken action, and the person who had encroached the land was drawing drinking water illegally, she added.

Suddenly, Ms. Pappa poured kerosene that she brought in a bottle on herself. Shocked by this, panchayat union staff poured water over her.

Later, she developed allergic reaction and was admitted to the Omalur Government Hospital. She was discharged from the hospital in the night.

Mr. Rajendran said that action will be taken regarding the encroachment.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

