PU comes under criticism for recommending a professor facing allegations for Sahtiya Akademi

February 23, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

Periyar University has once again come under criticism following its recommendation of a professor, who is facing allegations, to Sahtiya Akademi. The professor secured a place in the Akademi as a general council member in the category of university representatives.

The Akamedi recently released its council members for 2023–2027. Under the university representatives category, the Akademi elected 20 people from across the country. From Tamil Nadu, the Akademi elected T. Periasamy, head and professor, Department of Tamil, Periyar University. This has under criticism as the Tamil Nadu government recently formed a committee to inquire into corruption allegations at Periyar University, including allegations against Mr. Periasamy.

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) president, P. Thirunavukkarasu, said that it was shocking to see Mr. Periasamy’s name under the university representatives’ list. As per the Tamil Nadu Government Order No.4, dated January 9, 2023, an inquiry committee was formed regarding the corruption charges and violations of rules at Periyar University. In that G.O., Mr. Periasamy’s name was mentioned as the third and fourth out of 13 complaints. “How could a person who is under the investigation circle of the Tamil Nadu government get a place in the Sahtiya Akademi? If a person facing allegations gets a place, it will raise the question of how the Akademi is functioning,” he said. So, the AUT urged the Sahtiya Akademi to remove Mr. Periasamy from the general council as university representative. The University Chancellor and the Tamil Nadu government should condemn the Sahtiya Akademi and urge them to remove Mr. Periasamy, Mr. Thirunavukkarasu added.

Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) general secretary C. Sakthivel in a petition to the Sahtiya Akademi on Thursday said there were allegations against Mr. Periasamy for allegedly submitting a fake experience certificate to gain employment, and the issue was still under inquiry at Bharathiyar University and Periyar University. There were also two writ petitions pending before the Madras High Court against Mr. Periasamy. “We got various details about his educational qualifications through RTI. We also submitted this RTI reply to the Sahtiya Akademi,” the PUEU added in the petition.

Denying the allegations against him, Mr. Periasamy said the Akademi had seen his potential for the post and elected him. This was an honour for Tamil and Tamil Nadu. The people who were making allegations against his qualifications were unable to prove them. “To give me a bad name, they spread these rumours against me,” Mr. Periasamy added.

Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan was unavailable for comments.