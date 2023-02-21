P.T. Usha, Anitha Pauldurai to flag off ‘Coimbatore Women’s Marathon’ on February 25

February 21, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Several renowned sportspersons including President of Indian Olympic Association P.T. Usha, Indian Women’s Basketball Team former captain Anitha Pauldurai, Indian National Racing Champion Alisha Abdullah will flag off the first-ever Coimbatore Women’s Marathon by GEM Foundation on February 25 at the V.O.C Ground.

Foundation head C. Palanivelu and Joint-Managing Director of GEM Hospital Praveen Raj held a press conference on Tuesday and said that over 3,500 runners, including more than 100 women police personnel, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, and 20 para-athletes have registered from across the State for the marathon and carnival-cum-fundraiser. Only the family members of the registered runners can take part in the carnival.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. onwards under major categories - 3 k.m.,5 k.m., and 10 k.m., and invited runners alone in the 21 k.m. run. The total prize money is ₹3 lakh and the funds generated will be utilised to support cancer patients, a press release said.

The night run was initiated by City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Dr. Palanivelu said.

Coimbatore City Police and CRPF personnel will ensure security while volunteers and 35 technical officials will guide and support the runners.

Dr. Praveen Raj said the oldest person to take part in the event is 97 year old, and the youngest is two-and-a half years.

