Coimbatore

PT demands white paper on expenses related to temples

The State government should submit a white paper on the expenses related to temples and its properties, demanded Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy here on Saturday.

Alleging that temples had turned into sources of corruption in the State under the administration of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, he said that he would move the courts and conduct demonstrations if the white paper was not submitted.

Following the death of actor Vivekh, the medical fraternity must investigate the link between his heart attack and administration of COVID-19 vaccine, he urged.

He noted that Vivekh was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday and suffered a heart attack on Friday. “The medical world must not ignore these as two separate incidents,” Dr. Krishnasamy said. However, he urged the public to continue taking the vaccine shots and should not panic.

In his tributes, he termed Vivekh as a friend and said that his humour was about instilling rationality and abolishing superstitions.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2021 11:53:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/pt-demands-white-paper-on-expenses-related-to-temples/article34347086.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY