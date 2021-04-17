PT demands white paper on expenses related to temples

The State government should submit a white paper on the expenses related to temples and its properties, demanded Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy here on Saturday.

Alleging that temples had turned into sources of corruption in the State under the administration of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, he said that he would move the courts and conduct demonstrations if the white paper was not submitted.

Following the death of actor Vivekh, the medical fraternity must investigate the link between his heart attack and administration of COVID-19 vaccine, he urged.

He noted that Vivekh was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday and suffered a heart attack on Friday. “The medical world must not ignore these as two separate incidents,” Dr. Krishnasamy said. However, he urged the public to continue taking the vaccine shots and should not panic.

In his tributes, he termed Vivekh as a friend and said that his humour was about instilling rationality and abolishing superstitions.