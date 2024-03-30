ADVERTISEMENT

Psychologist, warden of de-addiction centre among five arrested in Coimbatore for death of inmate

March 30, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The 20-year-old youth, who was reportedly under treatment for a month to shed marijuana addiction, died due to suffocation caused by gagging of his mouth with clothes and duct tape

The Hindu Bureau

A psychologist and warden of a de-addiction centre in Kovilpalayam Station limits were arrested along with three others following the death of a 20-year-old youth who was reportedly under treatment for a month to shed marijuana addiction.

Kishore, son of Pichaimuthu, a doctor at a Primary Health Centre in Karur district, was said to have died due to suffocation caused by gagging of his mouth with clothes and duct tape by the psychologist B Jaba Prasannaraj (27) of Soosaiyapuram in Tirupur district, warden M. Aravind Hari (28) from Devi Nagar at Alandurai in Coimbatore district, on Friday evening, reportedly after he got aggressive. Three others— Meju John of Kerala, Santhosh of Ooty and Manikandan of Pudukottai were also arrested for helping them in their act.

The accused had initially admitted Kishore to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Thereafter, the body was shifted by the Kovilpalayam police to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC section 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

There are about 50 inmates in the Helping Hand De-addiction Centre, police sources said.

