PSGIAS-German School of Technology launched in Coimbatore

August 14, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

PSG Institute of Advanced Studies (PSGIAS), Coimbatore, has launched its German School of Technology, coinciding with the start of session for 2023 Cohort.

As a member of Indo-German Consortium of Higher Education (IGCHE) since 2009, PSGIAS has been offering International Credit Transfer programme in engineering, international business and international fashion under study in India and graduate from abroad. Supported by DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service), the new project: PSGIAS-German School of Technology, enhances academic and professional connections between India and Germany, a release from the Institute said.

The collaboration accords PSGIAS the status of sole centre for TELC German Language examination in India.

