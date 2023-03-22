PSG Tech to host G20 University Connect programme on March 28

March 22, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

: As one of the 75 educational institutions identified by the Ministry of External Affairs to host the G20 ‘University Connect: Engaging Young Minds’ Lecture Series, PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, will hold a programme on March 28, to create awareness among the youth about India’s Presidency of G20.

The University Connect programme envisages 75 lectures in as many higher educational institutions.

Ambassador Rahul Chhabra, former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, will speak on ‘Overall Issues of G20’, and A. Subramanyam Raju, Dean, International Relations, Pondicherry University on ‘India’s Role in G20, while P.N. Vinayachandran, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Awardee and Chair, Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will deliver the special address on ‘Climate Change and Coastal Systems’. This will be followed by another special address on ‘Biodiversity and Sustainable Development’ by P Pramod, Senior Principal Scientist, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology, Coimbatore.

The event seeks to deepen the understanding of the goals that India is set to achieve as part of the G20 among the academic community, the press release said.

