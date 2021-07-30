PSG IMSR Dean passes away

Coimbatore

30 July 2021 23:40 IST

S. Ramalingam, the Dean of PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (PSG IMSR) in Coimbatore, died on Friday. He was 61.

Sources close to him said that he died around 10 a.m. at PSG Hospitals due to cardiac illness. He was hospitalised four days ago, sources added.

An M.D. in Pharmacology, he went to Stanford University School of Medicine for his postdoctoral fellowship in Pharmacoepidemiology, Clinical Pharmacology, and Pharmacogenetics. He had published papers on molecular genetics, proteomics, and pharmacology. Dr. Ramalingam is survived by his wife and son, according to sources.