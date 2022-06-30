PSG Hospitals performs first heart transplantation

PSG Hospitals started heart transplantation by performing the first procedure on a 40-year-old patient recently.

The hospital claimed that the patient from Karur had recovered and he was ready for discharge. The procedure was done by a team of doctors - Pradeep G., Consultant and Lead, Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support; P. R. Murugesan, Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery; Ananthanarayanan C., Consultant, Cardiothorasic and Vascular Surgery; P. Sivakumar, Chief of Cardiac Critical Care Unit; and Ganesan C., Professor and Head of Department of Anaesthesiology.

A release from the hospital said the patient had refractory end stage heart failure. He received the heart that was retrieved from a brain-dead person, a victim of a road traffic accident, at another private hospital in Coimbatore on June 21. The Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), allotted the heart to PSG Hospitals and medical team performed the transplantation on the same day.