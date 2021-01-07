PSG Hospitals, MGM Healthcare sign MoU

COIMBATORE

07 January 2021 23:36 IST

PSG Hospitals and Chennai-based MGM Healthcare on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a heart-lung transplant and heart failure clinic services in Coimbatore.

The facility, Heart and Lung Transplantation and Heart failure Clinic, at PSG Hospitals would support patients with very complex and chronic heart and lung ailments, said a release.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of the MoU, the clinical team from MGM Healthcare would work closely with the clinical team at PSG Hospitals to establish the heart and lung transplantation programmes and provide treatment options for patients in the two institutions, it said.

K.R. Balakrishnan, chairman of Cardiac Sciences and director of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support at MGM Hospital, Harish Manian, chief executive officer of MGM Healthcare, L. Gopalakrishnan, managing trustee of PSG Institutions, J.S. Bhuvaneswaran, director of PSG Super Speciality Hospitals, S. Ramalingam, Dean of PSG IMSR and P.R. Murugesan, senior consultant, Cardiothoracic Surgery at PSG Super Speciality Hospitals were present at the signing of the MoU.