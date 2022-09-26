PSG Hospitals in Coimbatore organises ‘Heartathon’

The Hindu Bureau
September 26, 2022 23:27 IST

PSG Hospitals on Sunday organised ‘Heartathon 2022’ which comprised 3 km and 7 km running events exclusively for women. The event was organised to mark the occasion of the World Heart Day, which falls on September 29, and to observe polycystic ovary syndrome awareness month. Around 1,000 women took part in the event and cash prizes were given to winners. Women aged above 60 who participated in the event were also honoured. V. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Vanitha Mohan, chairman of Pricol Limited, and L. Gopalakrishnan, managing trustee of PSG and Sons’ Charities, were present. 

