Coimbatore

PSG Hospitals earmarks 200 beds

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research has earmarked 200 beds to be used for COVID-19 management. A release said that it volunteered to set aside a newly built block of one million square feet with general wards, critical care facilities and surgical theatres.

As many as 200 beds in the block were earmarked for treating COVID-19 suspects/patients with appropriate isolation facilities. Of these, 20 beds were for critical care and 10 of them have ventilator facilities.

An exclusive block ‘A’ was set aside for attending other emergencies, as per the Government Order, said the release.

