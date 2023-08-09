August 09, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

COIMBATORE PSG & Sons Charities on Wednesday launched the PSG GRD Science & Technology Museum project that will feature over 150 interactive exhibits, a 100-seater 12D theatre, Science on a Sphere exploration systems, and Augmented Reality.

A. Rajarajan, Director, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, launched the project, started in honour of founder of The GRD Trust, Dr. G R Damodaran.

L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG & Sons’ Charities, and A.V. Varadharajan, Trustee, PSG Tech Alumni Foundation were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, Mr. Rajarajan elaborated on the untapped potential in launching satellites and developing applications with the data.

Through a tie-up with Indian Space Research Organisation, the Museum, to come up on the premises of PSG I-Tech Campus, Neelambur, will have model exhibits of various types of rockets and satellites on display, and enthuse general public and students in the region to incubate futuristic ideas.

A 15-minute video will focus on the industrial revolution witnessed in Coimbatore with variety of exhibits on foundry, pumps and motors, textiles, and engineering, besides highlighting an AI perspective of the Western Ghats region. Also, through its subscription to NASA, the Museum will present information and video on various topics of interest covering Nature, science, and technology. It will also have an Observatory with powerful telescope.

The initiative of the PSG Tech Alumni Foundation with a collective contribution of ₹ 25 crore has been backed by the PSG & Sons Charities Trust with contribution of land and a three-floor 30,000 sq ft building. As active participants in the institution- building process, the alumni is making the contribution for the PSG GRD Science & Technology Museum to make PSG Institutions, the best among the most reputed institutions in the country, D. Vijay Mohan, Trustee, PSG Tech Alumni Foundation, and R. Rudramoorthy, Director, PSG CARE, said.

The Museum will be open to public from January, 2024, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.