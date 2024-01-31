GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PSG College of Arts and Science collects, recycles 79.73 tonnes of plastics, enters Guinness World Record

January 31, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, has entered into Guinness World Record by collecting and recycling 79.73 tonnes of plastics, as part of an initiative to raise awareness on the detrimental impact of plastics to environment.

The feat was achieved through community engagement and social immersion that constitute components of the college curriculum, following a thorough study, which highlighted the severe threat to environment caused by non-recycled plastic waste. Over the course of several months, students tirelessly collected 79.73 tonnes, and the achievement was formally recognised by the Guinness World Records.

The weighing of the collected plastic took place on Wednesday, in the presence of Swapnil Dhangarikar, an adjudicator from Guinness World Records. Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan and Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, took part in the function.

College principal D. Brindha and secretary T. Kannaian received the certificate of achievement from the Guinness World Records, acknowledging the institution’s outstanding contribution to plastic recycling.

