Pruning of rose plants begins in Udhagamandalam

Udhagamandalam

09 February 2022 22:48 IST

The pruning of rose plants at the Government Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam kick-started the preparations for the annual summer festival in the Nilgiris, set to be held after a gap of three years this year.

The pruning of the plants was inaugurated by District Revenue Officer Keerthi Priyadarshini on Wednesday.

In a press release, the district administration stated that the rose garden, inaugurated in 1995 to commemorate the 100th annual flower show in the Nilgiris, now has more than 31,500 rose plants. More than 4,200 hybrid varieties of rose plants from all across the world have been collected and maintained in the garden.

In 2006, the Government Rose Garden received the Garden of Excellence Award for being the best rose garden in South Asia from the World Federation of Rose Societies in Osaka, Japan, the press release stated.

Officials from the Horticulture Department said they expect the rose plants to bloom during the first week of April this year, with the Rose Show expected to take place as part of the summer festival in the Nilgiris.