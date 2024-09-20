ADVERTISEMENT

Provisions of Goondas Act invoked against history-sheeter in Coimbatore

Published - September 20, 2024 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A youth who was arrested by the Kovilpalayam police, in a robbery case in August this year, was detained under the provisions of Goondas Act.

The detainee has been identified as P. Ravi alias Raveendran, 23, a resident of Lakshmi Garden at Kondayampalayam in Coimbatore district.

The police had arrested Raveendran, his friends M. Nandakumar, 21, of Kovilpalayam and M. Sirajuddin, 23, of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Tiruppur from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. They were wanted by the police for intimidating students of a private college near Kovilpalayam, and robbing them of a two-wheeler. According to the police, Raveendran and Nandakumar suffered fractures when they attempted to escape from police custody, while being taken to a scene of crime.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against Raveendran. The order was served on him on Thursday.

