Provisions distributed to tribal families

COIMBATORE

23 May 2021 22:54 IST

Around 35 families of Koomatti tribal settlement, around 25 km from Valparai, heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday after volunteers of Tamil Nadu Tribal Association arranged for them provisions for over a week through a sponsor.

After coming to know that the families were struggling without provisions due to the lockdown, the association tried to pool money through donations. Arun Balaji of Kalvi Sevai Arakattalai sponsored provisions for the families worth ₹45,000.

Each family was given rice, grocery, vegetables and other provisions worth ₹1,250, according to V.S. Paramasivam, district president of the association.

As the settlement is located inside deep forest, Manombolly forest range officer Manikandan arranged a vehicle for the transportation of the provisions. Frontline workers of the Forest Department cleared trees that had fallen onto the forest path in the recent rain and gale, said Mr. Paramasivam.

The association was taking efforts to arrange similar relief packages for other tribal families living in the forests of ATR during the lockdown.