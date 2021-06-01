‘Provide treatment for patients under insurance scheme’

NAMAKKAL

01 June 2021

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan held discussions with private hospitals and doctors here on Monday and advised them to provide treatment for patients under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.

Dr. Mathiventhan said that to prevent patients from approaching hospitals with low oxygen levels, 2,500 pulse oximeters have been provided with volunteers to screen residents for any COVID-19 symptoms and to check their oxygen levels. He added that private hospitals in the district has provided 61% of beds, 772 beds for COVID-19 treatment in the district and 86 patients are undergoing treatment under the health insurance scheme.

He requested the private hospitals to adhere to tariff rates provided by the State government for COVID-19 treatment.