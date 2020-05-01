‘Provide relief for all workers in unorganised sectors’

With over 1.3 lakh workers of unorganised sectors registered with various welfare boards in the district remaining indoors, they urged the district administration to provide relief assistance to all the workers, including those associations whose licences were yet to be renewed.

The State government announced relief assistance of ₹ 2,000 to workers who had registered with various welfare boards. A government order said the assistance would be given only to welfare boards that had renewed their licence. Currently, there were over 30,000 workers registered with the construction board, while over 90,000 workers of 15 welfare boards involved in handloom, loading and unloading, power loom, tailoring, hair cutting, roadside vendors and other works had registered themselves.

“But the government had announced that only 60,000 are eligible for the assistance,” said S. Chinnasamy, district president, AITUC, and member of District Monitoring Committee. He said many boards were yet to renew their licence. To ensure that the assistance reached all the members and to discuss other issues, the administration should immediately convene the meeting of the Committee headed by the Collector, he said.