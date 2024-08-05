ADVERTISEMENT

Provide protection to Dharapuram Tahsildar, urges farmers’ body 

Published - August 05, 2024 06:41 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam on Monday urged the Tiruppur district administration to provide protection to Dharapuram Tahsildar Govindasamy, apprehending that his life was under threat from gravel smugglers.

During a recent inspection carried out by the Tahsildar under instructions of the district administration, it came to light that gravel was being excavated in huge quantities with earth movers, without the requisite consent of the Revenue and Mines departments.

A couple, Santhamani, her husband Raju, and sons Arunkumar and Mohankumar had intimidated the tahsildar and did not allow him to perform his duties, the farmers’ association alleged in a petition submitted to District Collector T. Christuraj on Monday. The Kundadam police later took possession of the earth mover and registered the complaint lodged by the tahsildar, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US