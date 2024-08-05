Provide protection to Dharapuram Tahsildar, urges farmers’ body 

The Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam on Monday urged the Tiruppur district administration to provide protection to Dharapuram Tahsildar Govindasamy, apprehending that his life was under threat from gravel smugglers.

During a recent inspection carried out by the Tahsildar under instructions of the district administration, it came to light that gravel was being excavated in huge quantities with earth movers, without the requisite consent of the Revenue and Mines departments.

A couple, Santhamani, her husband Raju, and sons Arunkumar and Mohankumar had intimidated the tahsildar and did not allow him to perform his duties, the farmers’ association alleged in a petition submitted to District Collector T. Christuraj on Monday. The Kundadam police later took possession of the earth mover and registered the complaint lodged by the tahsildar, they said.