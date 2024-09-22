GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Provide market value for farmlands to be acquired for Salem Airport expansion, says G.K. Vasan

Published - September 22, 2024 06:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan interacting with farmers at the Thirumanimutharu festival in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 22 September 2024.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan interacting with farmers at the Thirumanimutharu festival in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 22 September 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Sunday demanded the State government provide market value for farmlands to be acquired for Salem Airport Expansion.

The TMC president, who participated in the Thirumanimutharu festival at Alagapuram, told journalists that water bodies should be protected. Thirumanimutharu is polluted and should be cleaned, he said.

The officials were providing wrong information about Salem Airport expansion to the government, he alleged. The government should come forward to accept the demands of the farmers in this issue. Due to land acquisition, the livelihood of the farmers would be affected. If land acquisition could not be avoided, the government should provide market value for the land. A joint committee should be constituted to sort out the issues, he said.

He said that even though there were many flyovers in Salem, the traffic congestion had not reduced. The road under the flyovers should be widened to reduce congestion, Mr. Vasan added. Flyovers should be constructed at Hasthampatti and in Ayothiyapattinam.

Further, the State government gave permission for taking gravel and clay from water bodies. But, the DMK cadre were taking gravel and clay in large volumes, he alleged. The government should intervene to stop this.

The government should take steps to bring the veterinary park at Thalaivasal for public use soon, he said.

Published - September 22, 2024 06:54 pm IST

