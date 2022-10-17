Provide free pots along with Pongal gift hamper to ration cardholders, say potters in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 17, 2022 19:30 IST

Tamil Nadu Pottery Workers (Kulalar) Association staging a protest in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Tamil Nadu Pottery Workers (Kulalar) Association on Monday staged a demonstration during the grievance redressal day at the Collectorate asking the State government to distribute earthen pots to all the ration cardholders as part of the Pongal gift hamper.

In their petition to the Collector and the Chief Minister’s Cell, the association said the government must consider obtaining pots from potters in the State and distribute them to ration cardholders for free during Pongal along with sugarcane, dal, sugar, rice, etc.

“There are roughly 30 lakh potters in Tamil Nadu, of which about 1,500-2,000 are in the Coimbatore district. This move will help them and also raise awareness on sustainable earthenware among the public,” the members said.

They added that the State must provide stoves to people of low income or below poverty line sector along with the Pongal hamper.

Support our reporting.
“We also request the CM to provide patta for pottery kilns and 7.5% reservation in medical colleges for potters’ children,” they said.

Power connection sought

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) district secretary Susi Kalaiarasan, along with residents of Silver Jubilee Street of Kurichi sought patta and EB connection in the area.

For over 80 years, the residents have not been sanctioned patta or provided electricity connection, they alleged. Many children in the area are affected as they study under street lights or in homes in neighbouring areas..

Collector G.S. Sameeran received a total of 374 petitions from the people.

