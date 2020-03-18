‘Provide details of foreigners, visitors from other States’

The district administration has asked people and commercial establishments to alert officials and provide details of foreigners and visitors from other States.

Collector C. Kathiravan said that the World Health Organisation had declared the outbreak of COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) and has declared the virus as pandemic. He said that all precautionary measures were taken and there is no outbreak of the disease in the district. In order to prevent the virus from spreading from nearby States, officials along with various associations were involved in carrying out preventive measures at the inter-State borders.

Mr. Kathiravan said that foreigners and workers from other States could visit families, industries or offices and their details should immediately be given to the government hospitals, police stations or tahsildar’s office.

Helpline

He asked people not to visit government offices for submitting petitions and instead contact the 24-hour helpline functioning at the Collectorate. Also, petitions can be sent to the District Collector, Collector Office, Erode-638 001.

Public could contact the control room at 0424-2260211, toll free number 1077 and WhatsApp number 96773-97600, he added.