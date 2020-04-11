Provide all essential commodities through ration shops: residents

Stating that all the essential commodities are not available at the ration shop and also seeking more relief fund, over 50 women residents of Kothukarar Thottam in Veerappanchatiram staged a protest in their area here on Saturday.
The protesters said they were all daily wage earners and their livelihood was completely affected as they had to stay indoors to check the spread of COVID-19. Owing to lack of income they could not meet their basic needs, and not all the essential commodities were provided through ration shops. For instance, while sugar was being sold, dal was not provided. The shop supervisor told them that the product had not arrived.
The residents also said that they did not possess rice cards and were not receiving the ₹1,000 assistance from the State Government. They ended the protest after Erode Town Deputy Superintendent of Police assured them of action.
