Coimbatore

Provide admission according to internal reservation: PMK MLA

R. Arul, MLA, has urged Periyar University Vice-Chancellor P. Kolandaivel to conduct the admission procedure according to new reservation quota.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi MLA in a petition to the Vice-Chancellor on Thursday said that the admission notification issued recently by the University did not mention about providing 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyar community.

Mr. Arul requested the University to withdraw the present admission notification and issue a new notification ensuring internal reservation for the community.


