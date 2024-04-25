Provide adequate water for livestock in Summer, says Salem Collector

April 25, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi on Thursday urged farmers to take precautionary measures in light of the rising temperatures and ensure adequate water provision for livestock.

In a statement, Ms. Brindha Devi highlighted the adverse effects of high summer temperatures on cattle, leading to increased body temperature and fatigue. This, in turn, results in reduced feed intake, milk production, and overall body growth. She emphasized the importance of housing livestock in shaded areas with proper ventilation in cattle sheds. Encouraging the placement of drinking water tanks inside sheds, she suggested painting asbestos or aluminum shed roofs black on the inside and white on the outside to minimize sunlight penetration.

Ms. Brindha Devi recommended grazing cattle between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., and again between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with green fodder provided in the afternoon and dry fodder in the evening or night. Additionally, she advised supplementing fodder with a mixture of 40 grams of mineral salt and 150 grams of sodium bicarbonate during the summer months.

Ms. Brindha Devi also proposed feeding hay and corn stalks, sprinkled with jaggery or jaggery powder, when green fodder is scarce to enhance the nutritional intake of the animals. She warned of the adverse effects of reduced water intake on digestion, leading to increased body temperature and fatigue. Typically, cows require 40 to 50 liters of drinking water per day.

Lastly, Ms. Brindha Devi urged farmers to consult the nearest veterinary hospitals for guidance on safeguarding goats and chickens during the hot summer days.

