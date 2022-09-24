Protruding manhole covers pose threat to motorists in Ooty

Protruding and sunken manhole covers along a stretch of Snowdon Road in Udhagamandalam poses a threat to both motorists and walkers, say local residents, who want the local body to take corrective measures.

According to residents living in nearby residential areas, Snowdon Road, which lies opposite the district Collector’s office, has a series of manholes along a few hundred meters of the stretch of road.

R. Vaithyalingam, a resident of Marlimund, says that due to the manholes protruding from the middle of the stretch of road, most vehicles move over to the opposite lane, and drive against oncoming traffic to escape having to run over the manholes. “As the manholes are a really big hazard to cars, autorickshaws as well as motorcycles, people stray to the other side of the road and often into oncoming traffic,” he said.

Due to the presence of a lot of blind corners along Snowdon Road, and also a lack of street lights, walkers too are at risk of being inadvertently hit by traffic, say residents, urging the Udhagamandalam Municipality to undertake repairs along the stretch and raise the level of the road to that of the manhole covers. “Many motorcyclists who are unaware of the hazards have also fallen off their bikes, due to hitting the manholes at an awkward angle and at high speed,” says another resident, who added that the road is often used as an alternative route to reach Thalakundah during the peak tourist season.

When contacted, officials from the Udhagamandalam Municipality stated that the manhole covers had become exposed over a period of time due to a combination of factors. They said that funds had been sought for repair works for multiple roads in Udhagamandalam town, and stated that repairs can also be considered for stretches of Snowdon Road.