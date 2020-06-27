Protests staged in districts against custodial deaths

Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration in Tiruppur and Coimbatore on Friday, condemning the custodial deaths in Sattankulam.
Slogans raised
In Tiruppur, the members raised slogans demanding action against those involved in the deaths and adequate compensation along with employment for the deceased’s kin during the demonstration.
Members of Makkal Adhikaram organisation also staged a demonstration condemning the State government.
In Coimbatore, several shops and hotels were closed down at least till noon. CPI (M) staged a protest in front of the party office and raised slogans against the police.
Staff Reporter adds from Salem: Members of CPI (M) protested in front of the Collectorate here on Friday demanding action against police personnel involved in the custodial deaths of a father and son.
The protesters demanded that the police personnel involved in the incident must be charged with murder.
They demanded that the State government should offer a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of the deceased.
Condemning the deaths, trade associations called for downing of shutters here on Friday and most shops remained closed in the district during the day. Pharmacies remained closed till 11 a.m. in solidarity with the protests. Shops at Shevapet market remained closed during the day.
