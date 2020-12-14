Protests staged in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts against farm laws

Agitated lot: Members of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi attempting to enter the Coimbatore Railway Station premises in protest against the farm laws on Monday.

Coimbatore / Tiruppur

14 December 2020 23:44 IST

Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts witnessed protests by farmers, political parties and lawyers against the farm laws on Monday.

In Coimbatore, members of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) attempted to stage a rail blockade at the Coimbatore Railway Station, demanding repeal of the three farm laws and steps to stop the Salem-Chennai Expressway project. The police detained 70 members.

Minor tension prevailed in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate where members of various farmers’ organisations under the banner All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) staged a sit-in for the same cause. The protesting farmers also wanted the Government to withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020. Eighty-seven protesters were detained.

Members of the Coimbatore Bar Association took out a march to the post office near the Collectorate extending support to the farmers protesting in Delhi borders.

In the evening, around 150 members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged protests in front of the commercial complexes housing Reliance outlets in places such as Brookefields road, Sundarapuram, Ganapathy, Masakalipalayam, Chinna Mettupalayam, Karamadai and Thudiyalur.

The Rastriya Kshatriya Maha Sabha Samajothan Samiti issued a statement urging the Prime Minister to heed to the demands of protesting farmers.

In Tiruppur, the police removed 60 members of MMK and over 100 members of AIKSCC for staging protests.

The members of MMK took out a rally towards the Tiruppur Railway Station raising slogans. After the police barricaded the entrance of the station, the protesters attempted to enter the premises in an attempt to stage a rail blockade. The Tiruppur North police stopped them, following which they staged a road roko. The protesters were detained, sources said.

The members of AIKSCC staged a sit-in outside the Collectorate entrance and raised slogans against the Centre.

All those detained were released in the evening.