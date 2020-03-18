Protests staged against CAA in districts

Members of Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaath staged “fill the jails” protest here at Anna statue near the new bus stand demanding that the State government a pass resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act and halt the implementation of the National Population Register.

The protesters bearing the tricolour called for defying the exercise and demanded that the State government pay heed to the protests that have rocked the State for over 80 days.

They demanded that the State government take cue from other States and union territories, including Puduchery, that passed resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the implementation of NPR.

Scores of women and children bearing the tricolour raised slogans against the BJP-led Central government and condemned the Citizenship Amendment Act, as a move by stealth to disenfranchise citizens.

According to them, the NPR exercise would brand citizens are doubtful and would exclude them from the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Over 200 protesters staged demonstration here.

However, the “fill the jail” protests did not witness any arrests and the protesters were let off without the customary securing by the police, a move that was believed to have been caused by fears over COVID-19.

In Dharmapuri, over 500 members of TNTJ staged a demonstration outside the BSNL office.

Salem

Staff Reporter adds: In Salem, members of Tawheed Jamaath staged a demonstration near the Head Post Office on Wednesday.

Protesters, including women, raised slogans against the Central government for bringing the Act and also the State Government for supporting it and helping in the passage of the Bill in Parliament.

They said that the national flag was designed by a Muslim woman, Surayya Tyabji, and added that India is their home country.

As a precautionary measure, many women were found wearing surgical mask during the demonstration. Though they had announced jail bharo protest, they staged a demonstration and left the spot. Over 400 members participated in the demonstration.