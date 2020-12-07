Protests mark Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

COIMBATORE

07 December 2020 00:10 IST

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) staged protests in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts to observe the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.

Hundreds of SDPI members gathered at Athupalam in Coimbatore on Sunday morning where slogans were raised against the BJP-led Central Government.

They wanted the Government to return the place where Babri Masjid was situated to Muslims.

K.K.S.M. Dhehlan Baqavi, national vice-president of SDPI, led the protest which also saw the participation of K. Ramakrishnan of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), Kovai Syed from TMMK, and Sattai Durai Murugan from Naam Tamilar Katchi.

SDPI staged a similar protest in front of Tiruppur railway station.

TMMK's protest at Athupalam on Sunday evening was led by the organisation's State general secretary J. Haja Kani. Organisers said that the protest, which saw the participation of hundreds of people, mainly condemned the Supreme Court ruling in Babri Masjid demolition.

Mr. Ramakrishnan from TPDK, Susi Kalaiyarasan from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and district leaders of TMMK namely K.U. Mujeeb Rahman, E. Ahammed Kabir, A. Abbas and M.I. Ashik Ahammed spoke.

In the protest held in Tiruppur, TMMK members beat photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with chappals before burning them.

Coimbatore City and Rural Police together deployed 2,200 personnel in view of the protests.