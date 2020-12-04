Protests in support of farmers continue

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR

04 December 2020 00:06 IST

Farmers and members of various organisations continued their protests in Coimbatore and Tiruppur on Thursday against the farm laws and in support of the farmers protesting in New Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

Members of Communist Party of India members staged a protest in Coimbatore. A group of around 25 lawyers staged a demonstration on Thursday and around 30 members from Farmers’ Association (not affiliated to any party) and Yermunai Youth Wing staged a demonstration near Tiruppur Kumaran Memorial at Valipalayam. And, around 15 members of the Students’ Federation of India staged a demonstration in solidarity with the farmers.

On Friday, members of the CPI and CPI(M) will stage a joint demonstration outside the Tiruppur Revenue Divisional Office against the farm laws.

At a meeting of CPI and CPI (M) in Coimbatore, it was decided to continue with the protests in the district to express solidarity with those protesting in New Delhi. Protests will be held at Pollachi on December 5, at Annur on December 7, at Coimbatore and Mettupalayam on December 8 and at Sulur, Pappampattipirivu, and Sultanpet on December 9. The DMK will stage a demonstration here on December 5.