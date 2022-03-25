Protests held outside mosques in Krishnagiri

Popular Front of India organised protest demonstrations outside the mosques here after Friday prayers condemning the Karnataka High Court judgment upholding the ban on hijab in schools. The protesters gathered outside mosques after the afternoon prayers and condemned the Karnataka government and the State high court for upholding the ban on hijab in schools.

The protesters called the ban an encroachment on the freedom of Muslim women to choose their attire and demanded that the ban be revoked. The protesters held placards and raised slogans.